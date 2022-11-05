Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Seaboard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEB opened at $3,846.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,652.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,870.88. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.45. Seaboard has a twelve month low of $3,295.00 and a twelve month high of $4,394.25.

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

