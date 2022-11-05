Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 13,068 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $321,864.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,260 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $166,980.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $246,723.84.

On Thursday, September 8th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $106,776.32.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76.

KnowBe4 Stock Down 0.5 %

KnowBe4 stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. Equities analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNBE. Wolfe Research downgraded KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of KnowBe4 to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Institutional Trading of KnowBe4

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,264,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,848,000 after acquiring an additional 583,647 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,722,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,728,000 after purchasing an additional 70,836 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 45.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,495,000 after purchasing an additional 104,493 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,140,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

