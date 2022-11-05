Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 13,068 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $321,864.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 6th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,260 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $166,980.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $246,723.84.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $106,776.32.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76.
KnowBe4 Stock Down 0.5 %
KnowBe4 stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on KNBE. Wolfe Research downgraded KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of KnowBe4 to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.
Institutional Trading of KnowBe4
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,264,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,848,000 after acquiring an additional 583,647 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in KnowBe4 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,722,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,728,000 after purchasing an additional 70,836 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 45.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,495,000 after purchasing an additional 104,493 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,140,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KnowBe4 Company Profile
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KnowBe4 (KNBE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.