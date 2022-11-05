StockNews.com Downgrades Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

