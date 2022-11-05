StockNews.com Downgrades Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $45.87.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
