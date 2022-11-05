Margaret A. Horn Sells 17,767 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $362,624.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,624.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.52. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 823.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

RVMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

