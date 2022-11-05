Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 2.3 %

CNS opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $101.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 76.80%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,076,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 224,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 205,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 17.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,147,000 after buying an additional 157,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 605.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

