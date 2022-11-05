Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Truist Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

