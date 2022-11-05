Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $401,700.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $401,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,147,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,361,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ALHC stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $366.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.69 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

