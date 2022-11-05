Paul Thomas Sells 1,000 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $373.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Abiomed by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 78,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

