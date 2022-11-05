Paul Thomas Sells 1,000 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ ABMD opened at $373.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $381.99.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
