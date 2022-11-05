Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Director Purchases $350,600.00 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 281,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,298.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Insmed Stock Up 1.6 %

INSM opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Insmed by 8,961.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 794,864 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Insmed by 22.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Insmed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.