Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Entergy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ETR opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

