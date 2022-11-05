StockNews.com Downgrades Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Hold

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.58). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $509.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $42,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

