KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.51. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $384.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.47 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

