BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $888.75.

BAESY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($10.98) to GBX 960 ($11.10) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.16) to GBX 1,000 ($11.56) in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4706 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

