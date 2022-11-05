National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
NNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.
National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.7 %
NNN opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Insider Activity at National Retail Properties
In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 891,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 456,001 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
