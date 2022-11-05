National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

NNN opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 891,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,537,000 after purchasing an additional 456,001 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

