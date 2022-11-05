StockNews.com Upgrades Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) to Buy

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $177.73 million, a P/E ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $757.70 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 22.62% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

