StockNews.com Upgrades Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) to Buy

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Quad/Graphics Stock Performance
Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $177.73 million, a P/E ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.69.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $757.70 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 22.62% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.
About Quad/Graphics
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
