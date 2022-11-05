StockNews.com Upgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to “Strong-Buy”

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on YPF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Itau BBA Securities raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Grupo Santander raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:YPF opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 191,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,845,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 112,128 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 653,516 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,393,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 631,289 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

