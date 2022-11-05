Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.60.

INE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INE opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -157.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.85. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$21.24.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.95 million. Research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -757.89%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

