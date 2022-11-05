Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.10.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tesla to $33.33 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $207.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $655.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla has a 12-month low of $198.59 and a 12-month high of $413.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.57.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,250 shares of company stock worth $17,756,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.