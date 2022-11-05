SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCPL. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

SciPlay Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 102.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SciPlay by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

