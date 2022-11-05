FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FMC opened at $124.50 on Friday. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average of $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in FMC by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

