Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.67.

SIS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

TSE:SIS opened at C$14.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$934.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$12.02 and a 12 month high of C$20.77.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$192.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$195.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.67%.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total transaction of C$150,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,729,887.50.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

