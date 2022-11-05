Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSNL. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Personalis to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis Trading Down 6.3 %

Personalis stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 148.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Personalis in the first quarter worth $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Personalis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 926,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.