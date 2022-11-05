Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SVNLY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

