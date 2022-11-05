ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.54.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
NYSE:ABB opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.11.
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
