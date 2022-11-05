ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

ABB Stock Performance

NYSE:ABB opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

Institutional Trading of ABB

ABB Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 13.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

