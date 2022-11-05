Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.78

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 3257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MD. StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
