Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.78

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 3257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MD. StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.