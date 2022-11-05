LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.75

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

LiveRamp Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,998.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,264 shares of company stock worth $225,201. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

