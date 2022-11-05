Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CFLT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of CFLT opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Confluent has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The firm had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,459,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,865 shares of company stock worth $6,791,139 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,010,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 55.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $1,230,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

