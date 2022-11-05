Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $130.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

CHK opened at $100.87 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 39.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.