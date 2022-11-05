Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.00

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 4859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $560.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.11%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $35,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,132. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 244.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 183.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $1,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

