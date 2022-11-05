Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $126.46

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $126.46 and last traded at $126.93, with a volume of 2845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.20.

Assurant Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.10.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Assurant by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

