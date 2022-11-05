Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.32

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.32 and last traded at C$9.34, with a volume of 37212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets lowered Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.00 million and a P/E ratio of 23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 182.50%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

