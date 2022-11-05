Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $40.00. The company traded as low as $36.43 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 54960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

