K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.01

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.01 and last traded at C$6.07, with a volume of 96793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNT. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 27.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.96.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$47.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

