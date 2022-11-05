Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Edwards Lifesciences traded as low as $68.05 and last traded at $68.30, with a volume of 15491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,933. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 385,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 209,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after buying an additional 196,330 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.83.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

