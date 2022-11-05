Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $124.35 and last traded at $126.95, with a volume of 31527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.36.

The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.51. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

