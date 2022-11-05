Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $98.04

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.04 and last traded at $101.27, with a volume of 3045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.