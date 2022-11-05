Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.49

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 24445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 610.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 96,910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,834,000 after buying an additional 169,531 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

