TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.14

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.14 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 2116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

TransUnion Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.05.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 337,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after buying an additional 22,261 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TransUnion by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

