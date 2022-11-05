Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.08

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.08 and last traded at $60.72, with a volume of 4483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Equity Residential Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

