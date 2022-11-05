AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $166.81

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $166.81 and last traded at $167.67, with a volume of 1535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.18.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 86,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 678,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,721,000 after purchasing an additional 182,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

