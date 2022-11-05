PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $98.14

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.14 and last traded at $98.15, with a volume of 6215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.23.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,318,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

