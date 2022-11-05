Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $87.33

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.33 and last traded at $87.51, with a volume of 706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average is $119.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

