Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $275.54

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $275.54 and last traded at $277.74, with a volume of 6911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.46.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.