CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $71.68

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.68 and last traded at $71.68, with a volume of 2079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.36.

CONMED Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CONMED by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

