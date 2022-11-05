Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,682,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Down 2.2 %

GMED opened at $62.94 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

