Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $481,000 Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,369 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 23.0% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,433,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 454,955 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 166,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 881,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 43,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GTX opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

