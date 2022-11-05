Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

