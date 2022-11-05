Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,715 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $238.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

