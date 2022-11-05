Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 1.7 %

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

