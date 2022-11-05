Aviva PLC Acquires 2,600 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.75.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 54.85%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,626 shares of company stock worth $918,170. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on USPH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.